Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $600.42. 545,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,870. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

