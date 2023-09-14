Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 90,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

