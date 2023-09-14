Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 392,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,965,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

