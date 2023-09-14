Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

