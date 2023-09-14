Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

