Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 20.27% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 251.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS MOTG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 496 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.