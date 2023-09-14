Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,236 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,975,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,082,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 435,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 1,050,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,188. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

