Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The company had a trading volume of 793,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,754. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

