Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,133. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

