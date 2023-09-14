Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBR stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.18. The company had a trading volume of 93,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,373. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

