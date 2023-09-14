Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 20.96% of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the third quarter valued at about $265,000.
Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. 417 shares of the company traded hands. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.
About Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF
The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.