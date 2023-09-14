Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 20.96% of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF during the third quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. 417 shares of the company traded hands. Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

About Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF

The Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are likely to increase dividends, while shorting those that are unlikely to do so. At rebalance, the fund is 75% long, 25% short.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (BATS:DFND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.