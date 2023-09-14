Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $95.74. 721,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.