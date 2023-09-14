Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,542. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $774.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

