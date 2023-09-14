Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 102,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

