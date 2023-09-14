Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.88

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.88 and traded as high as $42.22. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 42,248 shares trading hands.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

