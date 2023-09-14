Centurion Price Down 29.4% This Week (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and $1.73 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002706 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.75186485 USD and is down -37.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

