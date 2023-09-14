Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) EVP Nikolaus Strohriegel Acquires 2,500 Shares

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) EVP Nikolaus Strohriegel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 47,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $167.45 million, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 211,438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 73,388 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

