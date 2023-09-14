Chemung Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at $152,775.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

