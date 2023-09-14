Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Trimmed by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day moving average is $160.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

