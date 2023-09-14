Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.25

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 519356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 195.55 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,694 shares of company stock worth $5,687,746. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

