China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.34

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

