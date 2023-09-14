China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 937.8% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Merchants Bank Stock Performance
China Merchants Bank stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.
China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
