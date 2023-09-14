Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $118.13 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $131.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $6,561,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

