Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Insider Leslie Tari Sells 18,469 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Tari sold 18,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $17,545.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Tari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Leslie Tari purchased 10,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $9,700.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.27. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

