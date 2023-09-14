Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

CINF opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.