Citigroup Begins Coverage on H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,961 shares of company stock worth $3,624,198 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

