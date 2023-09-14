Citigroup Begins Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.00.

LHX opened at $169.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.44. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $167.14 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

