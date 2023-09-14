Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,027 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 3,711,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,365,256. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

