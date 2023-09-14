Citigroup Lowers Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) to Neutral

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.3 %
Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
