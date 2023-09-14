Citigroup Lowers Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) to Neutral

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.3 %

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.