CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKXGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKXFree Report) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $12.40 on Thursday. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.