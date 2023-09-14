CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $12.40 on Thursday. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

CKX Lands ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

