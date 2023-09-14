CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX) Insider Graham McLean Acquires 50,000 Shares

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX:CSX – Get Free Report) insider Graham McLean purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,800.00 ($11,483.87).

CleanSpace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

CleanSpace Company Profile

CleanSpace Holdings Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of respirators and related products and services for healthcare and industrial employers worldwide. It offers CleanSpace HALO, a personal respiratory protection for healthcare; CleanSpace ULTRA, a personal respiratory protection for face/eye protection and water tolerance; CleanSpace2, a personal respiratory protection for workers in general industrial environments; and CleanSpace EX for personal protection for people working in explosive environments.

