Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the August 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CLVR opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 335.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Clever Leaves by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,064,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 78.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

