Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 17th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous final dividend of $1.45.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cochlear

In other news, insider Karen Penrose purchased 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$267.74 ($172.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,805.94 ($22,455.45). In other news, insider Dig Howitt 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. Also, insider Karen Penrose bought 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$267.74 ($172.73) per share, with a total value of A$34,805.94 ($22,455.45). Insiders bought a total of 527 shares of company stock worth $127,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.