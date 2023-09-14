CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 292,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CLGN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 62.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

