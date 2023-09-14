Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Update

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coloured Ties Capital Price Performance

APEOF remained flat at $0.77 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Coloured Ties Capital has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

