Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in RTX were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.