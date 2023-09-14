Comparing Evolv Technologies (EVLV) & Its Rivals

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million -$86.41 million -6.13 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.17 billion $73.58 million 79.62

Evolv Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -11.69% -67.04% 0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evolv Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 85 694 1795 97 2.71

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolv Technologies competitors beat Evolv Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

