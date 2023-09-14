Compass Group (LON:CPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goodbody

Goodbody assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.53) price objective on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,052.86 ($25.69).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPG

Compass Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

CPG opened at GBX 2,059 ($25.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,859.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,760 ($22.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,029.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,066.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($37,336.25). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.