Compass Group (LON:CPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goodbody

Goodbody assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.53) price objective on the stock.
CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,052.86 ($25.69).
In related news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($37,336.25). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
