Compass Point Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $46.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Compass Point from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

