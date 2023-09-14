Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 984 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $303.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

