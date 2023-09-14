Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 997 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $40,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

