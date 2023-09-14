Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 14.73% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 75,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

