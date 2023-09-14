Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 305,182 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $73,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 80,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

