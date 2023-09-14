Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $58,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

