Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,016 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,882,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,387,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 85,922 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.