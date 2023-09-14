Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

