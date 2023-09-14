Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $130.73 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Southern worth $130,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SO opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.