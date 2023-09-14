Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,630 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 8.89% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,520.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.36 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.