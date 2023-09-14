Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $84.28 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 702,164 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kinder Morgan worth $84,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

