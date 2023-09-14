Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $87.54 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Northern Trust worth $87,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Shares of NTRS opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

